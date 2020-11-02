By Trend

By dismissing all of Azerbaijan's proposals, Armenia is losing all the chances for a diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Jordanian Major General, military expert, strategist Ma'mun Abu Navvar told Trend.

According to Navvar, at present the military and political superiority is on the side of Azerbaijan.

"The fact is that international law is on the side of Azerbaijan, and Armenia is simply obliged to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," he said.

He also noted that Russia won’t interfere in the armed conflict in Nagorno Karabakh for a number of reasons, one of which is obvious: Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan.

"At present, the reason for the military escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh is the policy of the Armenian government, which has actually turned its back on Moscow. Armenia must understand that Russia's non-intervention in this conflict is very normal, since the obligations to Collective Security Treaty Organization don’t apply to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh," the expert pointed out.

As he said, Moscow will be as neutral as possible, taking into account its interests and relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Comprehensive ties with Ankara are very important for Moscow, and on this basis Russia won’t spoil relations with Turkey because of Armenia," added Navvar.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

