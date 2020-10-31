By Trend

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces identified and destroyed three "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces, which were shelling civilians and civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar cities, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at the briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 30.

"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated nine more villages from occupation," Eyvazov said.

"Presently, the situation at the front is under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Victory is with Azerbaijan."