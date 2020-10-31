By Trend

It became known that one of the Armenian soldiers captured during the hostilities is a religious figure, Trend reports.

The captured religious leader, Pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Armenian Gumri city Hovsep Araratovich Sahakyan himself said this.

“I was forcibly involved in hostilities,” said the pastor.

In October, I received a summons from the military commissariat to participate in the battles. As a religious minister, I refused to fight in the Azerbaijani lands in Nagorno-Karabakh. But I was told that every minister of the church should participate in battles.

Sahakyan noted that he was involved in strengthening work on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in Gubadli district.

Hovsep Sahakyan is known for his religious sermons, videos on religious rites, distributed on Youtube, and other social networks.

