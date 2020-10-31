By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov being on a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland, met with Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Roberto Mardini, Trend reports on Oct.31.

The sides noted with satisfaction the long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICRC.

Bayramov informed Mardini about the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and stressed that Armenia is grossly violating international humanitarian law, deliberately shelling cities located far from the conflict zone, civilians and civilian infrastructure of Azerbaijan, using prohibited weapons, as a result of which there are numerous losses among Azerbaijani civilians.

The minister also highlighted the importance of the withdrawal of the Armenian occupation forces from all Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

