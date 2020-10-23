Today, starting from 03.00 to 09.00, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroyed two UAVs of the Armenian armed forces, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The two other Armenian UAVs were downed to the ground by means of special equipment.

Ten Armenian UAVs have been destroyed by Azerbaijan this week.

Azerbaijani Army downed an Armenian UAV over Nakhchivan on October 22, three UAVs near Fuzuli and Tartar on October 21, two UAVs in the direction of Goranboy, Ganja on October 20.

President Ilham Aliyev earlier said that Azerbaijan has destroyed and taken as a trophy Armenian military equipment worth around $2bn in recent military operations.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

The Azerbaijani Army responded with counteroffensive operations, liberating Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, dozens of villages in Khojavand, Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions from the Armenian occupation.