By Trend

The State Agency for Highways continues capital reconstruction of roads leading to settlements, Trend reports citing the Agency.

This year, work was carried out on the capital reconstruction of the Safarli-Zangishaly-Hajilar road with a length of 15 km, connecting three front-line villages in the Aghdam region, where more than 6,000 people live. This is a local road.

At the final stage of the project, bus stops were built in the necessary places, road signs, mileage indicators were installed, and road markings were applied.

In 2018-2020, 51.3 km of highways was repaired and restored in the territory of Aghdam region, connecting 26 settlements with about 50,000 people living there.

