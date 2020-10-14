By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has voiced his concerns over Armenia’s missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and stressed the importance of stopping Armenia's aggressive policy.

Cavusoglu made the remarks during the phone conversation with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on October 13, the Foreign Ministry’s press service has reported.

Armenia once again grossly violated international humanitarian law and its obligations, Jeyhun Bayramov said during the phone conversation.

Bayramov stressed that despite the humanitarian ceasefire achieved at the meeting in Moscow on October 10, Armenian armed forces continue to attack Azerbaijani civilians, civilian objects and cities, located far beyond the frontline.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked Turkey for the constant support of Azerbaijan's fair position, based on international law.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day. On October 6, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack. On October 11, Ganja city came under missile attack of Armenia.At least nine civilians were killed and 33 more were injured in Armenia's overnight missile attack in Ganja. Armenia also attacked Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Hadrut regions on October 10.

It should be noted that the attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

