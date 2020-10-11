By Trend

The Armenian armed forces do not adhere to the humanitarian truce and continue inflicting missile and artillery fire at Azerbaijan’s cities and villages located away from the area of combat operations, Trend reports on Oct. 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On October 10 and 11, at different time, Armenia’s invasive troops fired at Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Mingachevir cities, as well as the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts,” the statement said. “As a result of the shelling, there are numerous casualties among civilians, the civilian infrastructure has been greatly damaged.”

The Armenian political and military leadership bears the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region.

The Armenian Armed Forces flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, 2020 at 12:00 (GMT+4), continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

