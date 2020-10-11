By Trend

Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.

“Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime. It is manifestation of immoral behavior of Armenia's political-military leadership,” Hajiyev wrote.

