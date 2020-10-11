By Trend

The adequate measures are being taken to rescue people trapped under the rubble in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Trend reports referring to the statement made by the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman).

More dead and wounded may be found during the rescue operations, the statement said.

While violating the terms of the ceasefire agreement related to the humanitarian purposes, on the night from October 10 to October 11, the Armenian armed forces fired at an apartment building in the center of Ganja, the second biggest city in Azerbaijan, located at a distance of more than 100 km from the combat zone.

As a result, seven people were killed, 28 were injured, numerous facilities of civilian infrastructure were damaged.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz