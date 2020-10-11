By Trend

Policy of vandalism and barbarism of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilian population continues, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.

“Policy of vandalism and barbarism of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilian population continues. It is an act of genocide against Azerbaijani people we have witnessed since Khojaly genocide,” he wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz