By Trend

The destruction of a church in Shusha during military operations has nothing to do with the actions of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Unlike the Armenian Armed Forces, which on October 4 and 5, having shelled the Azerbaijani Ganja city, caused damage to civilian objects, residential buildings, including the Imamzade religious and architectural complex, the Azerbaijani army doesn’t target historical, cultural, especially religious buildings and monuments,” stressed the ministry.

