By Trend

Unable to withstand the onslaught of the Azerbaijani army, Armenian servicemen flee, leaving their military equipment on the battlefield, Trend reports citing AzTV on Oct. 7.

The Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed the artillery firing points of the Armenian army. Military equipment, ammunition of the Armenian armed forces, which are retreating, suffering numerous losses, was captured as a trophy.

Trend presents the video footage of the captured military equipment of the Armenian army.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz