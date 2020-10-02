By Trend

An action in support of Azerbaijan under the slogan "We are with you, Azerbaijan, we are with you, Karabakh!" was held in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Trend reports citing the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The action, organized by İSTAD (Turkey-Azerbaijan Society in Istanbul), was attended by public figures, cultural workers of the two countries, compatriots living in Turkey, workers of structures operating here and media representatives.

The participants chanted the slogans "We are with you, Azerbaijan!", "Freedom to Karabakh!", "Long live the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood!" and etc.

Speaking at the event, İSTAD Chairman Safar Garagoyunlu, said that the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands unjustly occupied for almost 30 years inspired the entire Turkish people.

“We strongly condemn Armenia, which has been creating instability in the region for 28 years, brutally killing thousands of innocent people by committing acts of genocide, including the Khojaly genocide, occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands and doesn’t recognize international law. We fully support Azerbaijan. Armenia must unconditionally liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories in order to restore peace in the region. The 83 million Turkish people and the 300 million Turkic world will remain side by side with their brothers in the just struggle of Azerbaijan to the end,” Garagoyunlu added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

