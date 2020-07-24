By Trend

The Azerbaijanis held a rally as a sign of protest against the Armenians who tried to hold a rally in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on July 24.

“Having learned that the Armenians are planning to organize an unauthorized rally in front of the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​our compatriots rapidly gathered in front of the Azerbaijani embassy,” the committee added.

“The Armenians had such posters as "End of Armenia's aggressive policy!", "Justice for Khojaly!" and also having installed photographs of Azerbaijani servicemen who heroically perished while suppressing Armenia’s recent provocation, they again reminded to the Armenians that they represent a country that is essentially an aggressor,” the committee said. “During the rally, our compatriots chanted such fair slogans as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Shame on occupier Armenia!" and others.”

“As a result of the unity of our compatriots, the unauthorized rally of the Armenians in front of the Azerbaijani embassy failed,” the committee said.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

According to the statement of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azerbaijanis living abroad were injured as a result of provocations organized by radical representatives of Armenian diaspora. The provocations were carried out in Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, the US (Washington and Los Angeles), Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine.

