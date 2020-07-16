By Trend

Shelling of positions of the Azerbaijani army by Armenian armed forces and the killing of Azerbaijani military servicemen is a crime, Hasan Amili, representative of Iranıs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Ardabil province, said, Trend reports on July 16 citing Iranian IRIB news agency.

According to Amili, the Armenian side has chosen the wrong path, therefore regional and international circles condemn its crimes.

He added that the state and people of Iran have always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and all regional and international circles point out the importance of returning 20 percent ​​of the occupied Azerbaijani territories, including Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

He expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people in connection with the death of military servicemen.

