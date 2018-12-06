By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry who are currently at the front-line zone on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, visited foremost units, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Dec. 6.

Hasanov was informed about the operational situation, then the combat readiness of the units was checked.

Observing the position of the enemy from the observation post, Hasanov gave corresponding instructions in connection with more efficient organization of service using modern technical means.

Hasanov also has met with military personnel working out combat missions at one of the training sites located on the front line, and awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves in service and achieved high results in combat training.

The minister also reviewed the logistic support of the units, weapons, and military equipment, including moral-psychological training and social conditions of the military personnel.

Then the minister, meeting with local residents in one of the villages in the Aghdam district, talked to them about the organization of the defense of Azerbaijan’s settlements and ensuring the security of the population.

During the talks with the leadership of the ministry, the residents, expressing satisfaction with the conditions created there for the servicemen and the local population, asked the minister to convey their gratitude to the leadership of the country, to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Residents stressed that they have high confidence in servicemen, and also noted that the security of settlements located in this area is well ensured.

