The European Union should be involved in the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Stuttgart Otto Hauser told Trend.

“Azerbaijan is an important partner for Europe, and partnership is not a one way street. After all, Azerbaijan supplies us with oil and in the future also with gas,” he noted.

Hauser further said that the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories should be the first step in the settlement of the conflict.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory of Azerbaijan and there is no doubt about that. Azerbaijani IDPs should be able to return to their homes,” he stressed.

The honorary consul also noted the importance of recognizing the four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

“This is the will of the international community,” he said.

Hauser also stressed that confidence building steps have to be taken as they help to intensify the negotiation process.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

