By Trend

France’s constant double standards approach makes Azerbaijan reconsider its ties with that country, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend Nov. 15.

The ministry was commenting on the visit of the “head” of the separatist regime, created in occupied Azerbaijani territories, to France.

Bako Sahakyan's visit to France, presenting himself as the “head” of the separatist regime established in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, is another unsuccessful attempt to encourage that puppet entity at the international level, the Foreign Ministry said.

“France, which created conditions for that visit and accepted "representatives" of the illegal regime, by this step not only violates the spirit of bilateral relations and the signed agreements, but also demonstrates disregard for supremacy of norms and principles of international law and the undertaken obligations,” reads the statement.

France’s providing conditions for the propaganda of the separatist regime, created in occupied Azerbaijani territories, makes question France’s objectivity and impartiality as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the statement says.

The ministry stated that France’s allowing to hold a solemn reception for the persons directly involved in the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories and the bloody ethnic cleansing against hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis seriously undermines the authority of France in the Azerbaijani public.

“Azerbaijan will issue a diplomatic note of protest to the French side,” the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

