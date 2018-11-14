By Trend

France’s policy in the South Caucasus casts doubt on its interest in impartial and peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani political analyst, Ph.D. in political science, Zaur Mammadov told Trend on Nov. 13.

“First of all, France is of interest for Azerbaijan as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group that carries out a mediation mission in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said.

"French President Emmanuel Macron took part in the Francophonie summit in Yerevan, but did not visit Azerbaijan, which is a proof of double standards policy of Paris,” Mammadov said. “Azerbaijan, in turn, expects all the OSCE Minsk Group mediators, including France to show an impartial position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. By refusing to attend the Paris Peace Forum, the Azerbaijani president demonstrated an attitude towards such a policy of France."

“France should understand that the national interests of Azerbaijan are above everything, and Baku adheres to this position,” he added.

The expert pointed out that participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris Peace Forum shows that Azerbaijan complies with international etiquette.

“As distinct from the French leader, the US and Russian high-ranking officials visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia while visiting the region. Such an attitude can be considered logical and impartial from the diplomatic viewpoint, as both the US and Russia are co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group”, Mammadov said, adding that the French president should make a proper conclusion from this situation.

“There is a strong Armenian lobby in France, which sponsors candidates during presidential and parliamentary elections, so it is not worth expecting objectivity from the incumbent French president,” he concluded.

