By Rashid Shirinov

Mikhail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic, field assistants of the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, visited the village of Khojavand in Beylagan region of Azerbaijan on August 2, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Armenia-occupied town of Khojavand are temporarily settled.

Addressing the meeting, the head of Beylagan executive power Eyvaz Huseynov expressed hope that he will soon be able to greet them in his native land in Karabakh.

He noted that the occupation policy of Armenia must be stopped, Azerbaijani lands must be liberated, and the violated rights of a million people who have become IDPs in their native land must be restored.

“To implement all this, to bring peace to the region, the world community, international organizations must take a fair position and take the aggressor down a peg,” Huseynov stressed.

He further spoke about the origins of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the bloody acts of genocide committed by the Armenian armed groups in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, and told about the ethnic cleansing carried out by the enemy.

“The world’s leading powers are members of the OSCE, but the efforts of these countries have not yet been successful. As long as European countries believe and sometimes condone Armenian lies, the situation is getting worse,” the head of executive power stressed.

Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan wants a peaceful solution to the conflict and wishes its lands to be returned through negotiations.

“But the Armenian side is delaying the negotiation process by keeping the Azerbaijani lands under occupation. The whole world must know that Azerbaijan will never accept the occupation of its lands and it will restore its territorial integrity in any way,” he pointed out.

Having told the guests about the situation in the region, Huseynov noted that the ceasefire along the contact line is violated daily and often there is intense shelling. He mentioned that civilians living near the contact line and engaged in economic activities, along with the servicemen, become targets of the Armenian army, and Armenians also aim for their cars and livestock.

The field assistants of the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, in turn, thanked for the reception and detailed information.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

