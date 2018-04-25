Trend:

Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara, Turkish media reported on April 25.

The issue of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a national issue for Turkey, according to Erdogan.

He further noted that the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are developing in all directions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

