By Rashid Shirinov

Provocation of Armenia will be decisively suppressed, and the enemy will get hard and devastating retaliation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s said in a message on April 9.

It reads that in recent days, the Armenian mass media, referring to the official structures of the country, has been disseminating provocative information trying to mislead the public and aggravate the tension on the line of contact.

Thus, on April 8-9, the Armenian media spread information that the Azerbaijani Army units allegedly shelled the territory of Armenia in the Nakhchivan, Gazakh and Tovuz directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s message notes that the Azerbaijani Army units fully observe the ceasefire along the state border with Armenia.

“The information spread out by the Armenian side is untrue and pave the way for subsequent provocations, and possibly, such information will be periodically spread out in the following days,” the ministry mentioned.

Quite the contrary, for many years, not a day has been going by without Armenia’s ceasefire breaking and provocations with the use of large-caliber machine guns, mortars and other weapons on the frontline. Moreover, the Armenian troops often attempt to shell the Azerbaijani settlements located in the frontline regions, threatening the lives of peaceful Azerbaijani citizens living there.

Over the past day, Armenia’s armed forces have 92 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact with the use of large-caliber machine guns.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

