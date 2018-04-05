By Trend

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat to international peace, Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lesego Makgothi said.

He made the remarks at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku April 5.

Noting that the UN Security Council adopted resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Makgothi expressed regret that the conflict’s resolution has been delayed.

The minister stressed the importance of increasing UN efforts to resolve conflicts in the world.

He added that there is a need for cooperation in order to ensure peace and stability in the world.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

