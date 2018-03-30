By Rashid Shirinov

Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement about the UN's alleged publication of the statement of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the Sumgayit events is another fiction, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend on March 29.

He noted that the Armenian side, resorting to illegal and provocative actions, added the papers submitted by the separatist regime to the letter disseminated by the permanent mission of Armenia to the UN as additional attachments.

"The Armenian side took these ridiculous and unserious steps in response to the statements that Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and the General Prosecutor's Office presented to the international community,” said Hajiyev, adding that the statements of the Azerbaijani side are based on incontrovertible facts.

The spokesman added that the permanent mission of Azerbaijan to the UN continuously exposes the lies of the Armenian side and presents to the UN General Assembly and Security Council weighty documents confirming from the standpoint of international law Armenia’s aggression and occupation policy against Azerbaijan.

The Sumgayit unrest of 1988 was a provocation against Azerbaijan by the intelligence services of Armenia and the State Security Committee of the USSR. Armenian ideologists and their supporters in high political leadership of the USSR, understanding the illegality of separation of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan based on Soviet Constitution, resorted to such provocation with the aim of justifying the idea of impossibility of further coexistence of Armenians together with Azerbaijanis, providing complete ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijani population in Armenia and discrediting Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

