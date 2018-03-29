By Trend

Employees of UK’s humanitarian mine clearance organization, HALO Trust, blew up in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the mine clearance operation, the Armenian media reported March 29.

The organization’s office said that as a result of the explosion, three employees were killed and other two employees were injured.

The incident took place in Azerbaijan’s Armenia-occupied Agdara district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz