By Rashid Shirinov

The genocide policy conducted by the Armenians against the Azerbaijani people affected national cultural and historical monuments, Jeyhun Mammadov, Senior Consultant of the Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, said on March 29.

He made the remarks at the international scientific conference in Baku entitled “100-year anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The policy of genocide, military aggression and ethnic cleansing in the modern period.”

Mammadov noted that many mosques, historical and cultural monuments belonging to the Azerbaijani people were destroyed in Armenia.

Since the beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the Armenian aggressors destroyed 1,200 historical and architectural monuments, looted 27 museums, while over 100,000 items were exported to Armenia. Moreover, the Armenian occupiers destroyed 152 religious monuments and 62 mosques, 4.6 million books in 927 libraries, including the Holy Quran and rare Islamic manuscripts.

“The mosques in the Armenia-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh were completely destroyed. This once again shows the scale and essence of the genocide Armenians committed against the Azerbaijani people,” Mammadov said.

Stressing that there is a state-protected Armenian church today in the center of Baku, he pointed out the difference between Armenia’s policy of genocide and the policy of Azerbaijan.

Mammadov added that Armenians presently live in Azerbaijan, and there is no conflict between Azerbaijanis and Armenians residing in the country.

Armenia captured Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions from Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war that followed the Soviet breakup in 1991. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and nearly 1 million were displaced as a result of the war.

Large-scale hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire in 1994 but Armenia continued the occupation in defiance of four UN Security Council resolutions calling for immediate and unconditional withdrawal.

