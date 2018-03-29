By Trend

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said the regional disputes, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, should be resolved through diplomatic solutions, and urged for territorial integrity of countries.

“We believe the regional issues must be resolved through diplomacy. We believe the problems of Yemen must be resolved through diplomatic talks and there is no military solution. We believe the issues of Syria must be resolved through diplomacy,” he told a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku on Wednesday.

“We also believe the Karabakh problem must be resolved through diplomatic solutions. With the efforts of the two countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, we should witness more stability in the region. We are happy that diplomatic efforts are being made in this regard. It is important for us to protect the territorial integrity of countries and the [political] geography of the region,” he added.

President Rouhani added that his country seeks closer ties with the friendly government and nation of Azerbaijan in order to secure mutual benefits.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 28 on a two-day visit for diplomatic and economic talks.

The presidents of the two countries oversaw a ceremony for inking eight documents on the expansion of cooperation in several fields, including oil and gas, transportation and healthcare.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

