By Trend

Jordan fully supports Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Safadi made the remarks at the meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Jordan.

Safadi stressed that Jordan will continue to support Azerbaijan in that issue.

In his turn, Mustafayev expressed his gratitude to Safadi for Jordan’s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani minister added that Azerbaijan and Jordan successfully cooperate within the international organizations.

Mustafayev also updated Safadi about the international transport and energy projects which are being implemented at Azerbaijan’s initiative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

