Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited Azerbaijani hostages, who were detained during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ICRC Baku Office's Public Relations Department head Ilaha Huseynova said.

ICRC representatives visited the Azerbaijani hostages last week. "During the visit, the conditions of detention and treatment of detainees were monitored," Huseynova said.

ICRC representatives also visited those hostages, who were detained during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and kept in Azerbaijan.

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

In February 2017, Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade was taken hostage by Armenians in the direction of Talish village under unknown circumstances.

Armenian saboteurs Arsen Baghdasaryan and Zaver Karapetyan are being detained in Azerbaijan. Under a verdict of the Ganja Grave Crimes Court, Baghdasaryan was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

