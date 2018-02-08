By Rashid Shirinov

Armenian archaeologist Nzhdeh Yeranyan was banned from participating in a scientific conference in Florence dedicated to burial mounds in Iran and Caucasus because of his unsanctioned research in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Yeranyan, who is a member of archeological group of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of Armenian National Academy of Sciences, himself told Armenian media about this on February 8.

He noted that the ban was explained by the decision of UNESCO which prohibits conduct of archeological researches in unresolved conflict areas.

The decision to ban Yeranyan was made following other participants of the conference had filed a complaint regarding the subject of the Armenian scientist’s research, since the monuments he intended to present are located in unresolved conflict area.

Yeranyan added that there is no possibility for appellation, noting that this is not the first case when international organizations forbid presentation of works dedicated to monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Foreign nationals should keep in mind that any business, economic, research or other kind of activity in Nagorno-Karabakh and other Azerbaijani regions occupied by Armenia without the consent of Azerbaijan are illegal and the country takes necessary measures against those who are engaged in such activities.

Moreover, unauthorized visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories are also considered illegal and individuals who pay such visits are included in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of undesirable persons.

Azerbaijan and Armenia for over two decades have been locked in a conflict, which emerged over Armenian territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Since the 1990s war, Armenian armed forces have occupied over 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions.

The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions on Armenian withdrawal from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, but they have not been enforced to this day.

