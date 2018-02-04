By Trend:

The US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's resolution, Andrew Schofer, arrived in Baku for the talks with the country's authorities that are scheduled for the next week, a diplomatic source told Trend.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia) and Stefan Visconti (France) will visit Baku on Feb. 6. The diplomats will meet with Azerbaijani officials on Feb. 7.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

