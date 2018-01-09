By Trend

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the Armenians detained in Azerbaijan due to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Head of the Public Relations Department at ICRC Baku Office Ilaha Huseynova told Trend on January 9.

She said the conditions of detention and treatment were monitored during the visit that took place in December 2017.

Armenian saboteurs Arsen Baghdasaryan and Zaver Karapetyan are being detained in Azerbaijan. Under a verdict of the Ganja Grave Crimes Court, Baghdasaryan was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

