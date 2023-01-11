Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries

11 January 2023 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 28 patients have recovered, and 6 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,055 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,462 of them have recovered, and 10,033 people have died. Currently, 560 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,112 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,499,907 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 477 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 312 citizens, the second dose – 39 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 101 citizens. As many as 25 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,936,110 vaccine doses were administered, 5,399,186 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,044 people – the second dose, 3,396,039 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,841 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

