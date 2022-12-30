Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 85 recoveries

30 December 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 85 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,808 of them have recovered, and 10,008 people have died. Currently, 495 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,384 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,428,980 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 462 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 285 citizens, the second dose – 50 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 103 citizens. As many as 24 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,931,574 vaccine doses were administered, 5,396,159 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,607 people – the second dose, 3,395,188 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,620 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

