Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

5 December 2022 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,512 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,261 of them have recovered, and 9,983 people have died. Currently, 268 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 878 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,383,253 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,924,089 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,329 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,481 people – the second dose, 3,392,224 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,055 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz