Azerbaijan confirms 63 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

12 July 2022 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 63 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,827 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,703 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 405 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,967 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,989,636 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 29 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into eight citizens, the second dose to five citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 14 citizens. Some two citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,781,799 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,474 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,352 people – the second dose, 3,316,512 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,461 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

