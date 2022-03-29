By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 48 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 29.

Some 31 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 791,814 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 781,819 patients have recovered, 9,687 people have died. Currently, 308 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,481 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,692,062 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,425,032 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 18,957 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz