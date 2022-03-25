By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 50 new COVID-19 cases, 134 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,654 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,528 of them have recovered, and 9,675 people have died. Currently, 451 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,499 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,679,287 tests have been conducted so far.

