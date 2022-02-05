By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 7,704 new COVID-19 cases, 4,109 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 691,180 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 641,538 of them have recovered, and 8,846 people have died. Currently, 40,796 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 20,531 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,248,414 tests have been conducted so far.

---

