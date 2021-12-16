By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 984 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 16.

Some 1,748 patients have recovered and 12 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 608,060 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 582,243 patients have recovered, 8,149 people have died. Currently, 17,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,440 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,718,629 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,990,538 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 30,303 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

