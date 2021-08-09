By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,101 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 9.

Some 311 patients have recovered and 9 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 352,926 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 335,336 patients have recovered, 5,072 people have died. Currently, 12,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,947 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,123,715 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,418,754 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,160,755 citizens, and the second one to 2,257,999 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 511 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz