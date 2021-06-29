By Trend

A new pandemic of coronavirus infection may start in the world if its ‘Delta’ and ‘Delta Plus’ strains spread widely, Doctor of Medical Sciences Adil Geybulla told Trend.

“The UK strain of the virus is called ‘Alpha’, the South African – ‘Beta’, the Brazilian – ‘Gamma’, and the Indian – ‘Delta.’ The Delta strain is more aggressive. If the coronavirus disease was asymptomatic, then Delta Plus has specific symptoms. Those infected with this strain have problems with the gastrointestinal tract, high fever, sore throat," Geybulla said.

According to the scientist, there is information that the ‘Delta’ strain is spreading faster among children, so the World Health Organization (WHO) considers it important to vaccinate them.

“Unfortunately, in some countries, including Azerbaijan, people think that the quarantine is over. But the pandemic is not over, it continues. Everyone has to be careful, avoid close communication and contacts,” said the doctor.

