By Trend

Some 322 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 247 citizens, and the second one to 75 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,775,641 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,811,104 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 964,537 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

