By Trend

Wide coverage of the Azerbaijani population with immunization against various diseases will help avoid problems in the future, Doctor of Medical Sciences Adil Geybulla told reporters, Trend reports on May 19.

“AstraZeneca vaccine has the highest quality among the COVID-19 vaccines which are used in Azerbaijan,” Geybulla added. "AstraZeneca is a vector vaccine developed by specialists from Oxford University. The Russian vaccine that Azerbaijan buys is also a vector vaccine."

“It is impossible to predict the further course of the COVID-19 pandemic,” doctor of medical sciences added. "The most important thing is for citizens to receive the first and second doses of the same vaccine."

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

