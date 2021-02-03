By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 162 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 3.

Some 361 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 230,617 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 224,168 patients have recovered, 3,145 people have died. Currently, 3,304 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,198 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,426,945 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

