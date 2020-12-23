By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,334 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 23.

Some 4,461 patients have recovered and 46 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 208,211 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 151,660 patients have recovered, 2,340 people have died. Currently, 54,211 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,599 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,102,957 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

