Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,202 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 11.

Some 998 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 68,594 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 51,007 patients have recovered, 885 people have died. Currently, 16,702 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,665 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,467,842 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

