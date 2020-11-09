By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 635 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 9.

Some 503 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 66,046 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 49,411 patients have recovered, 852 people have died. Currently, 15,783 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,355 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,447,585 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

