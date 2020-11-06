By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,465 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 6.

Some 805 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 62,338 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 47,270 patients have recovered, 811 people have died. Currently, 14,257 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,825 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,417,368 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

